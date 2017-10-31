NBC developing Bad Boys TV spin-off starring Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union is a bad girl for life.

NBC has issued a pilot production commitment to a Bad Boys TV spin-off focusing on the Being Mary Jane star’s character from 2003’s Bad Boys 2, EW has confirmed. Also sticking with the franchise in the move to television is Jerry Bruckheimer, who served as producer of the two films and will continue in the role.

The prospective series from The Blacklist alums Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier will follow Union’s Syd Burnett, sister to Marcus (Martin Lawrence) and love interest to Mike (Will Smith), from Miami to Los Angeles. The former DEA agent will now be working as an LAPD detective, but complications arise when her new partner learns that Syd may be hiding a dark secret.

The expansion of the Bad Boys universe comes with the future of the long-gestating third film in limbo. Bad Boys for Life recently lost its release date, while Lawrence has expressed doubt it will ever happen.

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” he previously told EW. “If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that. That’s the studio’s decision.”

Deadline first reported the news.