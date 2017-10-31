House of Cards production suspended indefinitely after Kevin Spacey allegations

In light of the sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey, Netflix and MRC have announced that shooting on House of Cards‘ sixth season will be halted.

The companies said in a joint statement, “MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

In an interview published by BuzzFeed on Sunday, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual misconduct dating back to an interaction they had at a party in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Rapp, now 46, claimed Spacey harassed him at the end of the night in question and allegedly picked the young actor “up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold.”

“But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me,” Rapp said of the alleged incident.

In response, Spacey said he was “beyond horrified” to hear Rapp’s story but claimed he did not remember their encounter.

“But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” Spacey added in his statement, before coming out as gay.

“I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy,” Spacey said. “As those closes to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”