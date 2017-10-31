Good Omens casts its Beezelbub and Horsemen

If it feels like the end of the world, well, we may not be far off. Amazon’s Good Omens series has just announced that they’ve cast three out of four of their Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Mireille Enos (The Killing, The Catch) will be playing the redheaded motorcycling War, with Yusuf Gatewood and Lourdes Faberes as Famine and Pollution respectively.

The casting of Faberes as Pollution represents a departure from the show’s source material. In the book, co-written by series showrunner Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Pollution is a sickly-looking man with long white hair and white skin. (If you’re wondering why the Horseman isn’t Pestilence, he retired after the invention of penicillin.)

It was also announced Tuesday that Anna Maxwell Martin will portray the demon Beelzebub. “We already have a stellar cast, and now Anna Maxwell Martin will be the Beelzebub of our dreams. Well, nightmares,” said Gaiman. (Although characters in the book refer to Beezelbub as “he,” the text itself refers to it as an “it,” and make a point to say that angels and demons are sexless.)

If you’re wondering about Death, his or her identity is still unknown. “We are hoping that Death will be played by… DEATH,” said Gaiman.

The new cast members will join David Tennant and Michael Sheen, who are playing the bickering demon-and-angel duo Crowley and Aziraphale, and Jon Hamm who will portray the Archangel Gabriel.

Good Omens is expected to launch on Amazon Prime in 2019.