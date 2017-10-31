Diane Lane joins Amazon's The Romanoffs 

Matthew Weiner’s (Mad Men) royal family keeps growing. Amazon announced Tuesday that Academy Award nominee Diane Lane (Unfaithful) is joining the cast of the upcoming anthology series The Romanoffs. Weiner will direct all episodes of the show.

The one-hour series will tell the stories of people from all around the world who believe they are descendants of the infamous Russian royal family. Lane joins a star-studded cast that includes Aaron Eckhart (Sully), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Martha Keller (Marathon Man), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Andrew Rannells (Girls), and Amanda Peet (Togetherness).

The actress was nominated for an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy for her performance in 2002 film Unfaithful. Lane also appeared in 2003’s Under the Tuscan Sun and 2008’s Nights in Rodanthe, which earned her another Golden Globe nomination.

The Romanoffs is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime in 2018.