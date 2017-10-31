Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: See the first look at Josh Groban's appearance

On last week’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rebecca Bunch’s life exploded. After more than two seasons of lies, Josh found out the truth about her past, which is to say, the truth about Robert. And then he shared that information with Paula. And Heather. And Darryl. And Valencia. Basically, Rebecca’s safe place isn’t so safe anymore, and from here on out, her life is going to be very different.

One difference, for example, is the fact that Josh Groban now shows up during pivotal moments in her life! (Or, at least one pivotal moment.) After Rebecca makes her latest questionable decision in this week’s hour, it’s Josh Groban who sets the scene with a song. Because sometimes, only Josh Groban can accurately describe how you’re feeling.

Get an exclusive sneak peek at Groban’s guest appearance below:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.