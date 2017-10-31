TONIGHT: Since Trump and @PressSec can’t seem to get a CLUE, we’ve got this one solved. It’s Papadopolous, with the collusion, in the oval. pic.twitter.com/J8OjBl8BGL — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 1, 2017

The name George Papadopoulos has been on the tip of many tongues since the former foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump was indicted Monday in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

While Trump has attempted to distance himself from Papadopoulos by calling him a “low level volunteer” and someone who “has already proven to be a liar,” Stephen Colbert connected the dots for the president during his Late Show monologue Tuesday.

“You’re right, he did lie,” Colbert said of Papadopoulos. “To the FBI. To protect you [Trump]. Which is why he was arrested.”

He added, “Now according to Trump, George is just some random young person he’s barely heard of, like Tiffany” (a sarcastic reference to Trump’s younger daughter). But as Colbert noted, Trump has called Papadopoulos an “excellent guy” on record and been photographed in a meeting with him.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — whom Colbert likened to an “angry woman behind you at Target” — tried to explain that away earlier Tuesday, saying Papadopoulos volunteered on an advisory council that met only once.

But Colbert wasn’t buying it. “Did you not go to health class?” he asked. “Collusion is like pregnancy: It only takes one time, girl. Protect yourself!”

Watch the clip above for more.