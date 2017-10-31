Brooklyn Nine-Nine remains 'really funny' in season 5

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

A comedy series starring a Saturday Night Live alum has high standards to meet, and that was the case for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the cop comedy starring Andy Samberg. The Fox series has definitely delivered — and exceeded expectations, landing both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations throughout its run so far.

The hosts of Bingeworthy agree that the show, now on its fifth season, has stayed true to its comedic roots. “It’s a show that’s only grown for me, I like it more and more every season,” said co-host Jessica Shaw about the show’s success. Touré agrees, saying that the actors and characters have managed to “stay funny” without making any structural changes to the show’s dynamic.

“It’s still the same group and they’re still doing the same stuff and it’s still really funny and smart,” Touré added.

Catch season 5 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.