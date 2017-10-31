At Home with Amy Sedaris is 'the most amazing truffle'

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

If you’ve been wondering just what At Home with Amy Sedaris is all about, well, it’s a little hard even for our Bingeworthy hosts to describe. Jessica Shaw calls it “part instructional cooking show, part crafting show, part deconstruction of feminism, part outright insanity.”

Shaw acknowledges that the show is so off-the-wall she could understand people having polarizing reactions to it, love or hate.

“It’s this constant mocking of the expectations of femininity and being a woman and the things you’re supposed to know and the things you’re supposed to do. And I love how she keeps attacking that and I love how she keeps attacking the cooking show conventions,” says co-host Touré.

Both hosts found the show “Bingeworthy” with Touré likening it to Pee-Wee’s Playhouse and Shaw comparing it to “the most amazing truffle you’ve ever had in your entire life” — a delectable, rich treat to pull out when you need to feel better about life.

Watch the video above for more from Bingeworthy. At Home with Amy Sedaris airs Tuesdays at 10:30 on TruTV.