Aziz Ansari was honored Monday night as the recipient of BAFTA LA’s Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy and he was not happy about it.

The creator and star of Master of None, turned his acceptance speech into a three-minute stand-up performance about how annoying award shows are, touching on the bad food (“I ate a big lunch I prepped I’ve done this before”), the awkward tribute reels, and how inconvenient it is that they make you attend in person.

“One thing I hate about honors is you can’t accept them from home,” Ansari said. “This is true, I was in London, and I had to fly to L.A. from London to accept a f—ing British award!”

The Parks and Rec actor continued by calling out members of the audience, joking that John Lithgow was probably only there because he “hates his family and is looking for an excuse to leave the house.”

Watch Ansari’s hilarious speech above (yup, that’s Baby Driver director Edgar Wright on stage behind him) and before you call him ungrateful, remember he’s a comedian, accepting a comedy award. Ansari ends the speech by saying, “All of that stuff is just jokes. This is really a very nice thing.”

Other award winners at the event included Dick Van Dyke, Ava DuVernay, The Crown star Claire Foy, Matt Damon, and Kenneth Branagh.