Bruce Campbell goes back to school in extreme Ash vs Evil Dead teaser

Is there a better way to celebrate Halloween than by watching Bruce Campbell face off against those pesky Evil Dead Deadites? Here at EW Towers, we think not! Kudos, then, to Starz for choosing Oct. 31 as the best day to unleash a teaser trailer for the third season of the Campbell-starring Ash vs Evil Dead.

Season 3 of the horror-comedy series finds Ash discovering that he has a long-lost daughter who’s been entrusted in his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. But evil will learn to never get in between a papa bear and his cub.

Ash vs Evil Dead season 3 premieres Feb. 25. Watch that new, and really rather extreme, trailer above.