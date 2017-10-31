See the first teaser for A Christmas Story Live

Fox will send A Christmas Story Live down your chimney in December, but right now, you can get a brief peek of the network’s latest live musical event with the eye that you have not shot out yet.

Based on the 1983 holiday film A Christmas Story and the Broadway production A Christmas Story: The Musical, this production follows the Yuletide saga of Ralphie (Andy Walken) who dreams of getting a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Check out this tease, which shows Ralphie complaining to his mother (Maya Rudolph) about his sweater while his father (Chris Diamantopolous) sets up the family photo, which comes complete with leg lamp. (The celeb-heavy cast also features Matthew Broderick as narrator/grown-up Ralphie, Jane Krakowski as his teacher, and Ana Gasteyer as neighbor Mrs. Schwartz.)

A Christmas Story Live, which will be filmed in Burbank on the Warner Bros. lot, airs Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET.