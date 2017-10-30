Zachary Quinto calls Kevin Spacey coming out amid assault allegations 'deeply sad and troubling'

Zachary Quinto is condemning Kevin Spacey’s decision to come out as gay in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

The Star Trek actor posted a statement on Twitter in response to actor Anthony Rapp’s initial allegation that he was sexually assaulted at just 14 years old by Spacey, as well as Spacey’s controversial apology. Spacey said he didn’t remember the 1986 encounter that Rapp recounted to BuzzFeed News, and in the same space publicly came out as a gay man.

“It is deeply sad and troubling that this is how Kevin Spacey has chosen to come out,” Quinto said. “Not by standing up as a point of pride — in the light of all his many awards and accomplishments — thus inspiring tens of thousands of struggling LGBTQ kids around the world. But as a calculated manipulation to deflect attention from the very most serious accusation that he attempted to molest one.”

Quinto’s criticism follows similar statements made by GLAAD and gay celebrities including Wanda Sykes and Billy Eichner, as well as general outcry on social media.

On Sunday, BuzzFeed News published Rapp’s allegations that Spacey drunkenly made a pass at the then 14-year-old Broadway actor while at Spacey’s apartment for a party, at one point throwing himself on top of him and later following him out of the building as he tried to leave. Rapp added that he was able to escape the situation before it escalated further and that it was clear Spacey was trying to initiate sexual contact.

Quinto also expressed support for Rapp. “I am sorry to hear of Anthony Rapp’s experience and subsequent suffering,” he wrote. “And I am sorry that Kevin only saw fit to acknowledge his truth when he thought it would serve him — just as his denial served him for so many years. May Anthony Rapp’s voice be the one which is amplified here. Victim’s voices are the ones that deserve to be heard.”