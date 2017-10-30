Supergirl: Odette Annable suits up as Reign

Reign will finally come to life this season on Supergirl.

Though it’s been a slow burn as Supergirl has explored Sam (Odette Annable) only just discovering that she may have superpowers, the bio-engineered weapon of Krypton will, in fact, uncover the truth. And it looks like she will fully embrace being a Worldkiller, as shown in this first look photo at Reign’s costume.

So far, viewers have learned that Samantha is a single mother who took over L Corp while Lena (Katie McGrath) has been learning the ropes at CatCo. “She has no idea that she is Reign; she has no idea that she was the baby in the pod at the end of last season,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg previously told EW. “So the journey that she takes this season is watching her realize her heritage and see how it manifests.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.