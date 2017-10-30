Supergirl stars on Girl of Steel-worshipping cult

As the Girl of Steel continues to be a beacon of light in National City, Kara Danvers will be surprised to discover that some see Supergirl as much more than that.

During Monday’s episode of Supergirl, Kara (Melissa Benoist) will discover that there’s a cult — led by a character played by Chad Lowe — that actually worships Supergirl. The reveal comes at a time where Kara is still torn between being human and being an alien, whereas these people see her as a God.

“It was such a smart script,” Benoist tells EW. “It’s unnerving. She’s already weighing this am I human, am I alien in her mind anyway, and I think it’s a moment where it pushes her even further down the road of just deciding to be an alien, because she can do things that no one else can, but only her and Clark can do that on Earth, so seeing people worship her is not what she wants, but it does strike a chord with her.”

While many are cautious about the dangers this could pose, not everyone is surprised by this turn of events. “If anybody, Jimmy Olsen gets it,” Mehcad Brooks says. “While it is strange and while it is weird, Superman saved my life, and Supergirl saved my life. While I’m not worshipping them, there is a sense of reverence, and there is a sense of awe. Most people never have a chance to get their lives saved, thank God. But if you did, you’d feel indebted to that person for the rest of your life, because the reason that you have a life is because that person put theirs on the line and saved yours. If you knew someone or a group of people who were doing that on a daily basis and could fly and had superpowers based on their birth, you could see why others would worship them. While it could be dangerous, it’s not this thing that’s lost in obscurity to you. I understand, I get it.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.