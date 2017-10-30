Stranger Things star David Harbour responds to fan asking for senior photo

Forget retweets for prom. One Twitter user may have just changed the celebrity request game forever.

David Harbour, perhaps better known as Chief Jim Hopper from Stranger Things, might have just agreed to take senior photos with Twitter user @postydamaris following a late-night Twitter campaign gone viral. “.@DavidKHarbour how many retweets for you take my senior photos with me,” the user tweeted during the early hours of the morning on Sunday.

.@DavidKHarbour how many retweets for you take my senior photos with me — damaris 🎃 (@postydamaris) October 29, 2017

Harbour has since responded with two tweets of his own. In the first tweet, Harbour referenced the “Friends don’t lie” line from Stranger Things. He followed that up by telling the inquirer to DM him, correcting a grammar mistake of his own in his first tweet.

Holy hell, internet. How can you be in favor of this? Friends don’t lie. @posttdamaris DM me… https://t.co/xPNEE681J4 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 30, 2017

I mean @postydamaris DM me — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 30, 2017

As far as senior pictures go, landing David Harbour in the photo shoot would likely go a long way in terms of impressing the rest of the class. Only time will tell if this Twitter user’s dream becomes a reality.