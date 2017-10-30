Tom Cruise from Risky Business is a lazy Halloween classic: Find some Ray-Bans and an oversized white shirt, pull up your socks half-way up your calves, and you’re good to go. The “dancing and sliding through his house in socks” Tom Cruise is iconic enough that you can still wear it to any costume party nearly 25 years later and people will know what you are without a name tag.

But Stranger Things 2 takes place just one year after Risky Business came out in theaters, and so while Steve and Nancy’s costumes might have looked a little less than recognizable to our modern eyes, they would have been right in the zeitgeist in 1984.

The couple went as Joel Goodson (Tom Cruise) and Lana (Rebecca De Mornay) from the 1983 comedy — the wealthy high school student and the prostitute he hires the weekend his parents are out of town. While Steve’s black blazer looks a little off (Cruise’s was gray), his facial expression was dead-on. Meanwhile, Nancy’s white tennis sweater with the black bow is a perfect match for Lana’s — at least before she spills punch all over it and she looks a little bit more Carrie.

If you look closely in the back of the party scene, you’ll see plenty of ’80s pop culture references: a member of Cobra Kai from Karate Kid, a few Madonnas, a Reagan, and an original Lynda Carter Wonder Woman. All better than Jonathan’s “A guy who hates going to parties,” but none as adorable as the main quartet’s dead-on Ghostbusters getups — even if no one wanted to be Winston.