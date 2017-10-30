This Stranger Things 2 Dancing Hopper Twitter handle is the best thing on the Internet today

With the tragic suspension of Twitter account @armiedancingto, the internet has provided us with another fleeting moment of joy, this time in the form of Sheriff Jim Hopper doing his little boogie in Stranger Things 2, repeated under popular songs.

If you haven’t yet binged the second season of Stranger Things, its third episode shows us Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) making a home in a cabin hidden deep in the woods where Eleven will be safe. To cheer her up as they begin cleaning, Hopper puts on a record and dances a little — white man’s overbite and all — and now @drgxns has immortalized that sweet moment and set it to the likes of *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

Some other winners:

The Office theme song:

Jim Hopper dancing to The Office Theme Song #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/JkrXRXXUgQ — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 30, 2017

“Despacito” (of course):

Jim Hopper dancing to Despacito – Luis Fonsi (ft. Justin Bieber) #StrangerThings for @noah_schnapp pic.twitter.com/nJ96ROAPsK — Hopper Dancing To (@hopperdancingto) October 30, 2017

And Ra-Ra-“Rasputin:”

Sheriff Hopper himself has voiced his support for the account, with actor David Harbour tweeting “Whoever created this account has won, not only the internet, but, yes, my stone cold heart.”

Whoever created this account has won, not only the internet, but, yes, my stone cold heart. Thank you @hopperdancingto ❤️ https://t.co/RCf8dRZfOC — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 29, 2017

Stranger Things 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.