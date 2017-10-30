SNL: Tiffany Haddish, Chance the Rapper to host in November

Saturday Night Live has tapped a pair of first-time hosts for November: Chance the Rapper and Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.

The show announced via Twitter that Haddish will host the Nov. 11 episode with musical guest Taylor Swift, the day after Swift’s Reputation album drops. Chance, who has already served as musical guest multiple times, will host the next week’s episode; Eminem takes on music duties. (His Revival album will be released on Nov. 17.) The announcement also confirmed that Larry David will host the next SNL on Nov. 4, with Miley Cyrus.

Haddish had a breakout 2017 after earning rave reviews for her performance in Girls Trip opposite Queen Latifah and Regina Hall. She was also a series regular on NBC’s The Carmichael Show for all three seasons; the sitcom was canceled earlier this year. Her SNL hosting gig on Nov. 11 will mark her first appearance on the sketch series.

Chance, whose last album Coloring Book won Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards, is no stranger to SNL. In addition to his musical performances over the last few years, he netted a 2017 Emmy nomination for Music and Lyrics for the song “Last Christmas,” a digital short which paid tribute to the final Christmas celebrated under President Barack Obama.

Both Swift and Eminem have made several musical guest appearances on SNL.