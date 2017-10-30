Playing House canceled, creators confirm in emotional goodbye video

Sorry, Jammers: Playing House is over.

In a video posted Monday addressed to fans, creators and stars Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair fought back tears as they confirmed their USA comedy would not be returning for a fourth season. “We’re so thankful for all of you guys,” St. Clair says. “You made it possible for us to tell the story we were always meant to tell.”

The series, about a newly single mom-to-be named Maggie (Parham) whose best friend Emma (St. Clair) returns to their hometown to help her raise her baby, drew from the pair’s real-life friendship and experiences together, including St. Clair’s breast cancer scare in 2015, which was incorporated into the third season. The performing partners had also collaborated on NBC’s Best Friends Forever in 2012 before developing Playing House, which debuted in 2014.

And just because the latter series is over doesn’t mean the pair will stop creating totes kewl new series in the future. “We love each of you so much, and if you think you can keep a good bitch down, well, I’m sorry but they can’t, because sisters, have you heard, are doing it for themselves,” St. Clair declares in the video. In other words, as Parham promises, “We’ve already got some ideas cooking up. You’re gonna be so tired of our faces.”

Watch the video above. Playing House, which also starred Keegan-Michael Key and Zach Woods, is On Demand and available to stream.