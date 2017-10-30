Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort surrenders to FBI: Social media reacts

The indictment has been unsealed: Here's CNN's @ShimonPro explaining the charges in it. https://t.co/Mgy5HkoSw0 — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) October 30, 2017

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, surrendered to the FBI on Monday as the Special Counsel Robert Mueller hands down the first indictments in the investigation into the 2016 election and its alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, according to the New York Times. Manafort’s business associate, Rick Gates was also told to surrender to the authorities on Monday morning.

The pair was charged on 12 counts.

“Paul J. Manafort, Jr., 68, of Alexandria, Va., and Richard W. Gates III, 45, of Richmond, Va., have been indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2017, in the District of Columbia,” a statement from the Special Counsel to CNN reads. “The indictment contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.”

While many of the news networks began its coverage of the upcoming charges and showed footage of Manafort’s vehicle heading to court, Fox & Friends speculated that the charges would surround allegations from “years ago” — not the 2016 election — and discussed several other unrelated topics, something social media was quick to point out.

Fox & Friends emphasizing that they believe the Manafort allegations are from "years ago" and they don't expect others to be charged pic.twitter.com/FTR3NgBitU — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) October 30, 2017

Paul Manafort just agreed to turn himself in to the FBI. What should we report on?

CNN: Manafort

MSNBC: Manafort

Fox News: Hamburger emoji pic.twitter.com/Wjsvkb2coW — Roberto Ferdman (@robferdman) October 30, 2017

Fox News right now https://t.co/DK8KyDpoW5—

Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 30, 2017

CNN: Paul Manafort indicted

MSNBC: Paul Manafort indicted

Fox News: Check out the cutest Halloween costumes for your cat — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 30, 2017

The former campaign manager of the current President of the United States has been arrested. For a first round arrest, this one is big. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 30, 2017

There are 12 charges. It rather evokes a Xmas carol: “On the first day of charges, Mueller gave to me: Manafort on treas’nous conspiracy!” — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 30, 2017

PAUL MANAFORT INDICTED. As a primer, here are some of his many connections to Russia and Russian interests. https://t.co/msvgZ8PlEs pic.twitter.com/LGqSpFLutl — Marshall Cohen (@Marshall_Cohen) October 30, 2017

Circle closes with arrest of Manafort. Trump will be vastly more dangerous and unhinged. Watch for more blame of media & Hillary to deflect. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) October 30, 2017

The first victim of #MuellerMonday is Paul Manafort & with that, the downfall of Donald Trump begins. pic.twitter.com/wYB5OqqzkC — E (@esheikh_) October 30, 2017

Paul Manafort and Rick Gates indicted by Mueller. Sit back sip your pumpkin spice latte and remember that Manafort worked with Podesta Group pic.twitter.com/TcXlZdBk3Y — KNN (@KekNewsNetwork) October 30, 2017

Good #MuellerMonday Paul Manafort and Rick Gates will be turning themselves in‼️ And so it begins — 🇺🇸Proud Liberal (@IzJustMyOpinion) October 30, 2017

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is currently drafting a statement suggesting that it is has never been proven that Paul Manafort exists. — Ben Reininga (@BenReininga) October 30, 2017