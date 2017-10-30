Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort surrenders to FBI: Social media reacts

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, surrendered to the FBI on Monday as the Special Counsel Robert Mueller hands down the first indictments in the investigation into the 2016 election and its alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, according to the New York Times. Manafort’s business associate, Rick Gates was also told to surrender to the authorities on Monday morning.
The pair was charged on 12 counts.
“Paul J. Manafort, Jr., 68, of Alexandria, Va., and Richard W. Gates III, 45, of Richmond, Va., have been indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2017, in the District of Columbia,” a statement from the Special Counsel to CNN reads. “The indictment contains 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.”
While many of the news networks began its coverage of the upcoming charges and showed footage of Manafort’s vehicle heading to court, Fox & Friends speculated that the charges would surround allegations from “years ago” — not the 2016 election — and discussed several other unrelated topics, something social media was quick to point out.
