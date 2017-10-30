Once Upon a Time: Is Alice Hook's daughter?

While Friday’s episode of Once Upon a Time featured an emotional swan song for Emilie de Ravin, and even a sly reveal of the new LGBT character, the end of the hour dropped a major clue that may have revealed the identity of Hook’s daughter.

Friday’s episode concluded with Rogers (Colin O’Donoghue) sitting down for a game of chess with Tilly (Rose Reynolds), a.k.a Alice of Wonderland fame. Lest viewers forget, this version of Hook revealed to Emma (Jennifer Morrison) that he has a daughter, with whom he’d secretly play chess while she was being held captive by an evil witch as a child. Could Alice, therefore, be Hook’s daughter?

“Obviously we know of Hook and this thing of playing chess with his daughter, and how that was such an important thing in their relationship, and we can see that with Tilly in Hyperion Heights, chess is a very important aspect of life for her,” O’Donoghue says, teasing that Rogers will soon enlist Tilly’s help in tracking down a missing girl whose case has plagued him — and who viewers know is likely his daughter. “Rogers works with Tilly in some respects to try and figure out who this missing girl is,” he says. “That’s when you begin to see an inkling of the fact that that could be who she is, but we don’t know at the moment if that’s the case or not.”

Though it seems clear there is some type of connection between them, it was Rumple (Robert Carlyle), not Hook, that Tilly chose to try and wake from the curse during Friday’s episode. The exact reasoning for that will be explored in the winter finale, but viewers did see Rumple meet Alice for the first time shortly after Belle’s death. “Once she feels the rush of being awake, I think perhaps she wants to give that back to Gold, with whom she has this connection,” Reynolds says. “Also, she wants to wake up the whole of Hyperion Heights, she wants to scream at them. So I think it’s not just a Gold in particular thing. She has that connection with him for sure, but I think once her eyes have been opened and she is awake, she wants to wake everybody up, because she knows that also the person who is the evil figure is Victoria and I think she doesn’t like her very much.”

For her part, Reynolds plays it about as coy and cryptic as Alice would as to whether her character is related to any familiar faces. “I could be someone’s brother, I could be someone’s cousin, I could be someone’s great, great, granddaughter,” the actress says. “At the moment, I don’t know. I couldn’t tell you. Because she’s so independent and such a loner, it’s very hard to tell with her if she’s connected in a family tree kind of way with someone. I wouldn’t be able to tell you that at this stage.”

Ultimately, when Weaver appeared to die after Alice shot him, Tilly decidedly took her meds again, sending her back under the curse. “Moving forward with Weaver, I think that is really hard,” Reynolds says. “It’s really hard for Tilly to shoot Weaver and it costs her a great deal. She doesn’t have very many friends in Hyperion Heights, and as I said, this connection with Gold, this friendship she has with him, it’s something that she values so, so much. So whatever drives her to do that shooting, it costs her. It costs her a great deal and I think the fact that he does survive that shooting means that in a weird, warped way, their friendship, this connection they have, can only develop and only bring them closer together. Yes, she does start taking her meds and she becomes number inside Hyperion Heights again, but there’s something that’s still awake there, especially in terms of waking up Gold, their relationship is now more alive than ever.”

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Read our postmortem with executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis here, our postmortem with Emilie de Ravin about Belle’s death here and our postmortem with Robert Carlyle here.