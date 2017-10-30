Legends of Tomorrow cast teases epic '80s send-up

Ray Palmer is going to die. Don’t worry, you don’t need a spoiler alert here, folks.

As teased at the close of last week’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, a young Ray Palmer has befriended a baby Dominator, the same mind-controlling aliens who invaded Earth during last season’s big crossover event. Thus, the Legends must go back in time to the ’80s during Tuesday’s hour in a bid to prevent Ray’s (Brandon Routh) death.

“He basically disappears, and we find out that he was killed as a kid, and so we’re like, ‘What the hell is going on?!'” Caity Lotz tells EW. “We have to go back to his childhood the day before he goes missing, and then figure out what killed him, and stop it from happening.”

However, the hour is less doom and gloom, and more ’80s send-up, particularly to a popular film of that era that follows a somewhat similar trajectory. “Anyone who’s an ET fan, there’s going to be some really great Amblin references in there,” Tala Ashe promises. “It was just a very, very fun episode to shoot, from the costumes to the things we got to do to all the references that happened.”

“Set dec, art department, props and locations did an awesome job finding this cul-de-sac outside of Vancouver to turn into this peaceful little neighborhood with 10 different houses decorated and ready for Halloween when we’re shooting it in August,” Routh concurs. “We had a DeLorean and we all had fun hairdos and ’80s clothes. It was fun, it was special. When we do that much for the episodes, it makes it more of an adventure for all of us actors, too, because we don’t have to pretend as much.”

The hour is also very emotional as the rest of the Legends get a glimpse into Ray’s childhood. “It’s great to see his backstory, and it’s actually really sad and quite touching, because you see why he is the way he is,” Maisie Richardson-Sellers says. “He’s been bullied and he’s the outsider, and he’s this nerd who hides out in his bedroom, and becomes best friends with an alien. It’s a cute story, and it’s just so fun.”

Less fun is the conundrum that causes for Ray as he’s forced to, well, make himself grow up. “Both sides of Ray are at odds with each other a little bit, because young Ray is all excited about the baby Dominator, but adult Ray has seen the future, knows something happens to young Ray, and is worried that the Dominator is the cause of it,” Routh says. “It’s like Ray fighting with himself, which is unfair because it’s an adult fighting with a nine-year-old boy!”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.