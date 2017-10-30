Kevin Spacey criticized after coming out as gay amid Anthony Rapp allegations

Kevin Spacey came out as gay via social media late Sunday after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making unwanted sexual advances more than 30 years ago.
In a two-paragraph tweet, Spacey, 58, said he was “horrified” to hear Rapp’s allegations that Spacey climbed on top of him at a Manhattan party when Rapp was only 14. (Spacey was 26 at the time.) While he claims to not remember what happened, Spacey said he owes the now 46-year-old actor from Star Trek: Discovery “the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”
Then Spacey said it was time to “address other things about my life.” The House of Cards actor said that while he has had relationships over the years with both men and women, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”
Spacey’s tweet was met with a mixture of shock and skepticism, if not straight-up anger.