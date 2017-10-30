Kevin Spacey criticized after coming out as gay amid Anthony Rapp allegations

Kevin Spacey came out as gay via social media late Sunday after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making unwanted sexual advances more than 30 years ago.

In a two-paragraph tweet, Spacey, 58, said he was “horrified” to hear Rapp’s allegations that Spacey climbed on top of him at a Manhattan party when Rapp was only 14. (Spacey was 26 at the time.) While he claims to not remember what happened, Spacey said he owes the now 46-year-old actor from Star Trek: Discovery “the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Then Spacey said it was time to “address other things about my life.” The House of Cards actor said that while he has had relationships over the years with both men and women, “I choose now to live as a gay man.”

Spacey’s tweet was met with a mixture of shock and skepticism, if not straight-up anger.

This is changing the subject. Rapp's charge is pedophilia. https://t.co/FNSiSW27KB — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) October 30, 2017

That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Christ, of all the ways to come out. pic.twitter.com/ZhLa3VNOGx — realMarkHarris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 30, 2017

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

For a famous person to deflect these accusations with a long-in-the-making coming out is so cruel to his supposed new community it stings — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 30, 2017

SEXUAL ASSAULT IS NOT ABOUT SEXUALITY. SEXUAL ASSAULT IS ABOUT POWER. SAY IT WITH ME, PLEASE. #KevinSpacey — Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 30, 2017

Harvey Weinstein: "I'm going to fight the NRA!" Kevin Spacey: "I'm gay!" Same story different distractions…. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 30, 2017

Pedophilia is pedophilia regardless of sexual orientation or am I missing something here. — Masked sGHOULduler (@maskedscheduler) October 30, 2017

Congrats to Spacey for making his shitty day a shitty day for entire gay community that fought for decades not to be equated with pederasty. — Scott Renshaunt (@scottrenshaw) October 30, 2017

So Kevin Spacey is gonna use a coming out narrative to deflect that this 'oopsie' moment happened with a FOURTEEN YEAR OLD. infuriating. — LW (@lindseyweber) October 30, 2017

kevin spacey trying to use coming out of the closet to distract from anthony rapp pic.twitter.com/yfKXNKDbzk — no dana, only zuul (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 30, 2017

Can't believe I'm saying this in 2017 but here it goes: Being gay is not an excuse for trying to molest children. pic.twitter.com/5mA4o0r7xm — Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2017

Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry, that’s why we’ve gotta say goodbye. #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

kevin spacey does not get to have a poignant coming out moment after he attempted statutory rape. he doesn't get control of this narrative. — 👻 djinni maxwell 👻 (@astroblob) October 30, 2017

Lots of arguing on my feed about whether Kevin Spacey came out tonight. This is not what we should be focused on. He hurt a child! — MariaElena Fernandez (@writerchica) October 30, 2017

The more I think about that statement, the more cruel it is. The courage it took Anthony Rapp to do that, and this is the response. — 🎃🎃Aly Semigran🎃🎃 (@AlySemigran) October 30, 2017