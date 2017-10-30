Kevin (Probably) Saves the World sneak peek: Yvette forces Kevin into a fight

So far, Kevin has learned that the universe does indeed work in mysterious ways. He’s been tasked with “helping” people by breaking up relationships and even breaking and entering (though that was more his decision than it was the universe’s). But there’s something else about his mission that he’s slowly figuring out: There’s something up with his celestial guide, Yvette.

In the last episode of Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Yvette revealed that she fell asleep, a sign that maybe something is wrong. And in an exclusive sneak peek at the next hour, it seems she’s starting to let her rage get the best of her, so much so that she forces Kevin into a physical fight with someone he’s supposed to help. If that’s not a red flag, nothing is.

Watch the full clip above.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.