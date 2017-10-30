Jimmy Kimmel Live sets Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lawrence and more as guest hosts

Jimmy Kimmel Live is welcoming a week of guest hosts due to the postponement of Kimmel’s son’s heart surgery and a minor cold.

Shaquille O’Neal will kick things off tonight, and he’ll be followed by Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum, and Jennifer Lawrence.

A statement from ABC said Kimmel is “very grateful” to those celebrities “for filling his very small shoes as guest hosts this week while he, his wife, and children sneeze on each other.”

Each of the guest hosts will bring their own brand of humor and unique personality to the late-night talk show. The slate of fill-ins will also provide some interesting pairings with show guests, including O’Neal and actress Mila Kunis, Grohl and fellow rocker Alice Cooper (on Halloween no less), Tatum and Ellen DeGeneres, and Lawrence and Kim Kardashian.

Currently, Kimmel is scheduled to return to regular programming as host next week.