House of Cards spin-offs in early talks at Netflix

House of Cards is getting the Game of Thrones treatment.

Earlier Monday, EW reported that the Netflix original series was set to conclude with its upcoming sixth and final season, but it turns out the streaming service isn’t ready to move on from the House of Cards universe.

Multiple ideas are in the early stages of development, EW has confirmed, for a possible spin-off of the Emmy-nominated series, including one centering around Emmy-nominee Michael Kelly’s Doug Stamper, the world’s most loyal employee. Former House of Cards producer Eric Roth is set to write the potential Stamper series, while the other projects don’t currently have writers attached to them (Variety first reported the news).

Premiering in 2013, House of Cards was Netflix’s first original series. Through its five-season run, the drama has racked up an impressive amount of Emmy nominations, plus Golden Globe wins for stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

The busy day of House of Cards news follows allegations from Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp that a then-26-year-old Spacey made sexual advances towards Rapp when he was 14 years old. Late Sunday, Spacey issued a public apology, though he said he didn’t remember the incident. He also used the statement to come out as gay.

Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital released a statement Monday regarding Spacey and the hit series: “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

The sixth and final season of House of Cards will premiere in 2018.