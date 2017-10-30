House of Cards season 6 just began shooting 2 weeks ago

The future of House of Cards seems uncertain in the wake of the allegations brought against star Kevin Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp said in a BuzzFeed News interview that Spacey tried to have sex with him when Rapp was only 14 years old.

Spacey then released a statement, where he said he did “not remember” this event. The actor then proceeded to publicly come out as a gay man. Many in the LGBTQ community have viewed this as a way to deflect from Rapp’s allegations.

EW has learned via the Maryland Film Office that season 6 of House of Cards only began shooting two weeks ago. The series’ stages are in Maryland despite the show being set in Washington, D.C. Most recently, the Cards production was in the news when a man shot and killed three people near the show’s set.

Netflix did not respond to EW’s requests for comments so it’s unclear how or if these allegations against Spacey will affect the series. But there are already some fans on social media asking for the series to be canceled.

Cards was Netflix’s first foray into scripted series in 2013 and was a game-changer in terms of the streaming service’s creative growth in the industry. It has garnered multiple Emmy nominations and both Spacey and costar Robin Wright won Golden Globes for their respective roles.