House of Cards to end with sixth and final season

The Underwood administration has been voted out of office.

Netflix’s original flagship series House of Cards will end with its upcoming sixth and final season, EW has confirmed. While no official renewal announcement had previously been made, the series began shooting the final season two weeks ago.

The news comes one day after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp came forward with allegations that a then-26-year-old Kevin Spacey made sexual advances towards Rapp when he was 14 years old. Late Sunday, the House of Cards star issued a public apology, though he said he didn’t remember the incident. He also used the statement to come out as gay.

Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital released a statement Monday regarding Spacey and the hit series: “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

Multiple sources tell TVLine, which first reported the news, that the decision to wrap up the series was made months ago and not in response to the controversy surrounding its Golden Globe-winning star.

Speaking to EW at the end of May’s fifth season, co-showrunner Frank Pugliese teased the future of the show’s power couple with Frank (Spacey) having resigned from office, leaving Claire (Robin Wright) as the new president.

“I don’t think he’s ever going to let go of his relationship with the White House… it’s something he wants his hands on,” he told EW. “What that looks like and what that’s like is going to be an interesting question for the show.”

The sixth and final season of House of Cards will premiere in 2018.