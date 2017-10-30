Peyton List joins Gotham as Poison Ivy

Perhaps the third Ivy is the charm?

Frequency‘s Peyton List is joining Gotham as the latest actress to take on the role of Ivy Pepper/Poison Ivy, which has previously been played by Clare Foley and Maggie Geha. List will be a recurring guest star on the show’s fourth season.

The Gotham producers released a statement saying: “In the continuing evolution of Poison Ivy’s origin story, Ivy Pepper has been transformed once again taking another step toward becoming the Ivy we know from the comics. Dangerous. A live wire of crazy energy. She’ll set her sights on Gotham, intent on making the city her own green paradise.”



List, who recurs on The Flash as Lisa Snart, will first appear in early 2018.

Gotham airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.