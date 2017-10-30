Dancing with the Stars shocker! Two couples went home Monday

What a scary way to end a Halloween-themed night!

On Monday, it was a double elimination in the ballroom on Dancing with the Stars — and Vanessa Lachey and Nikki Bella were the ones to go. Trick and no treat!

Sadly for viewers, the celebrities didn’t get a chance to say their goodbyes to Tom Bergeron. They were treated to hugs by their fellow dancers, instead. But there was a definite look of shock on their faces.

And they weren’t the only ones: at the end of the episode, the camera cut to Judge Carrie Ann Inaba — and boy, did the blue-haired one not look happy!

It’s been a tough week for the Lacheys; her husband Nick was eliminated last week. Meanwhile, Vanessa Lachey and her partner Maks Chermkovskiy were dogged with rumors this season that they weren’t getting along, but the pro downplayed any drama in an interview this weekend.

What drama?” he told US Magazine. “[Things] were never bad. They were great things. It’s been a great season. It’s a tough show. Everybody’s going through a little bit of a menial lifetime through this whole process, and when you’re good enough to make it all the way, you go through that much more stuff. We’re a great couple. We’re doing our best. “She’s giving me all the time that she should and I can’t wait for this Monday to show what we’ve been working on.”

Check back for our full recap!