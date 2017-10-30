EW's 'Bullseye' may be coming soon to late-night TV

This one hits the mark: Time Inc. Productions and Paramount Network are joining forces to bring EW’s “The Bullseye” to life.

A TV show based on the wildly popular column in the back of the magazine has been ordered to pilot as a late-night comedy panel and talk show. Each half-hour episode will feature a celebrity host and panelists who discuss, debate, and probably fight over the wild pop culture stories from the past week.

Entertainment Weekly: The Bullseye will be produced by Time Inc. Productions and Conveyer Media, with EW’s Digital Features Editor and “The Bullseye” writer Marc Snetiker acting as a consultant. This month, “The Bullseye” celebrated 10 years of jokes, hits, and way off-target misses.

Time Inc.’s Sports Illustrated also announced a team-up of its own on Monday. The magazine will be working with Jerry Bruckheimer TV to produce Sports Illustrated: True Crime. The show based off of the magazine’s popular “SI True Crime” franchise will investigate the criminal activity and misdeeds of famed athletes.

Chachi Senior, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, Paramount Network, will oversee the projects for the network along with Tori Socha Vice President, Development and Dana Tuinier, Vice President, Development and Original Programming. Time Inc. Productions is led by Bruce Gersh, SVP Strategy and Business Development, and Ian Orefice, Head of Programming.

The Paramount Network launches on Jan. 18, 2018.