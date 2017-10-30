Former Bachelorette producer hits Warner Bros. with sexual harassment lawsuit

In her complaint filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Becky Steenhoek alleges that she was subjected to “daily” questions about her sex life from supervisors and co-workers such as “how often do you masturbate?” “do you own sex toy dildos?” and “have you ever had anal sex?” Steenhoek worked on The Bachelor (seasons 19 and 20), The Bachelorette (seasons 11 and 12), Bachelor in Paradise (season 2), and Bachelor-related specials. After complaining, her direct supervisor apologized for the behavior of “three middle-aged men” and said “this is the way of the industry and world that we work in,” according to the lawsuit.

Steenhoek claims she was then subjected to “retaliatory conduct” and was terminated in 2016. She is seeking general and punitive damages from Warner Bros. and NZK Prods.

A spokesman for Warner Bros. released this statement today: “We take all allegations of workplace harassment very seriously. These allegations were brought to our attention and were thoroughly investigated earlier this year. Our findings did not support the plaintiff’s characterization of the events claimed to have taken place, which is why we are disappointed by the filing of this lawsuit.”

Earlier this year, production on the fourth season of Bachelor of Paradise was briefly suspended amid allegations of sexual misconduct during a sexual encounter between Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, both of whom had been drinking heavily all day. Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation but later deemed nothing improper had occurred. Production soon resumed without Olympios and Jackson.