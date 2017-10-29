Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
L.A. Comic Con
EW is partnering with Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con this weekend.Purchase your tickets

The Walking Dead: See more of [SPOILER ALERT] in sneak peek scene

Get some more answers about that surprise returning character in a scene from next week’s episode

@DaltonRoss

Posted on

The Walking Dead blew people’s minds Sunday night with the surprise return of a character we have not seen since season 1. Morales — who was last seen departing from the group with his family for Birmingham, Alabama, while the others made their way to the CDC — returned, now a member of the Saviors holding a gun to Rick’s head.

Why has Morales turned against Rick? What is he doing with the Saviors and Negan? Well, why wait until next week to start getting answers as AMC has released a Morales heavy sneak peek right now?

Watch as Morales explains why he is holding him prisoner in the video above, and also make sure to check out our Q&A with the returning actor, Juan Gabriel Pareja.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.