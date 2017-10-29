The Walking Dead: See more of [SPOILER ALERT] in sneak peek scene

The Walking Dead blew people’s minds Sunday night with the surprise return of a character we have not seen since season 1. Morales — who was last seen departing from the group with his family for Birmingham, Alabama, while the others made their way to the CDC — returned, now a member of the Saviors holding a gun to Rick’s head.

Why has Morales turned against Rick? What is he doing with the Saviors and Negan? Well, why wait until next week to start getting answers as AMC has released a Morales heavy sneak peek right now?

Watch as Morales explains why he is holding him prisoner in the video above, and also make sure to check out our Q&A with the returning actor, Juan Gabriel Pareja.

