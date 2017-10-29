Watch the mysterious promo for Fox's new singing competition The Four

With the American Idol reboot preparing to launch at its new ABC home, Fox is once again throwing its hat in the ring of singing-competition shows with The Four. The catch is that this series starts where most others end: the final four.

A quartet of talented singers who nailed auditions in front of music industry experts will have to defend their coveted spot week after week as they are challenged by new singers determined to take their place. Think of it as a cross between the end of American Idol and the knockout rounds from The Voice. If any of the original four are outperformed by their new challengers, they will be sent home and replaced.

Here’s another fun twist: Those challengers could be literally anybody. Amateur singers or fans watching at home on the couch can submit their own audition tapes to be judged not by industry experts, but by America through a vote. If the existing four singers best the challengers each week, by the end of the season they will all face off against one another to win the ultimate prize: the judges panel shepherding the victor to stardom, à la Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

The Four was created by Armoza Formats and is produced by ITV Entertainment. Becca Walker, David Friedman, David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Moshiko Cohen, Elwin Vizetelly de Groot, and Nehama Cohen are set as executive producers.

The Four is slated to debut in 2018. In the meantime, check out the short teaser above.