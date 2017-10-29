David S. Pumpkins saves the day with a Pumpkinmobile and song in SNL Halloween special

Sometimes the dumpiest pumpkin… is actually the best. Because that dumpy pumpkin… comes with a guest. #DavidSPumpkinsHalloween pic.twitter.com/nzWZuK5cZT — SNL S. Pumpkins 🎃 (@nbcsnl) October 29, 2017

While it was no It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, NBC offered up its own animated Halloween special in the form of a cartoon Tom Hanks.

The David S. Pumpkins Animated Halloween Special aired last night to much anticipation from those who weren’t trick-or-treating. Opening with a live-action appearance from Pumpkins (Tom Hanks) and his two skeletons (Bobby Moynihan and Mikey Day) and in the vein of a television Christmas special, Halloween’s Santa Pumpkins and his skeletons are given the task of, well, saving Halloween.

With narration by Peter Dinklage, a brother and sister head to a pumpkin patch on All Hallow’s Eve and stumble upon an ugly gourd that’s actually enchanted. Cue Pumpkins and his bony cohorts rising up from the ground in an elevator. Featuring a Pumpkinmobile in the shape of a strawberry — “You can’t drive a pumpkin, man” — and teenage bullies disguised as the Raincoat Man stealing candy from kids, Pumpkins ends up triumphing for the neighborhood with some music and well-intentioned but sorely misplaced pantsing.

The bizarre character, decked out in an orange-and-black suit, was made famous by Hanks when he originally appeared in the Oct. 22, 2016, episode of SNL (which he hosted). The sketch immediately went viral, and David S. Pumpkins costumes sold out everywhere.

Oh, and don’t forget the true meaning of Halloween: “Halloween’s about candy, man!”