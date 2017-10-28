First Stargate Origins teaser goes back to where it all began

The latest addition to the Stargate universe is already underway. Since the announcement of Stargate Origins, a new series premiering on the digital platform Stargate Command, production has kicked off — and EW can exclusively reveal the first behind-the-scenes reel from the set.

The footage, which will also be screened at the show’s panel during Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con on Saturday, sees Australian actress Ellie Gall as a young Catherine Langford. Stargate Origins will focus on the daughter of Professor Langford (played by Stargate Atlantis actor Connor Trinneer) as she embarks on “an unexpected adventure to unlock the mystery of what lies beyond the Stargate in order to save Earth from unimaginable darkness.”

The 10-episode show, written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry, will explore the early history of Catherine and the Stargate portal.

In addition to the props, the soundstage (dubbed “tent city” because, you know, of all the tents), and the Langford office space, the Origins teaser offers looks at series director Mercedes Bryce Morgan behind the camera, as well as the actors in front. Philip Alexander, Salome Azizi, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Daniel Rashid, Sarah Navratil, Shvan Aladdin, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, Derek Chariton, Justin Michael Terry, Lincoln Werner Hoppe, and Aylam Orian help round out the cast of supporting players.

“We had stunts and we had blood and we had emotional moments, and I feel like we really hit all those,” Morgan says of her first week on the job, “and at the end it was going and going and going and going.”

Stargate Command, pegged as a definitive hub for Stargate fans, will continue to drop more announcements and behind-the-scenes material on Stargate Origins in the coming months.

Watch the first teaser above.