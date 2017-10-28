Quantum Leap creator reveals he wrote a movie script

Dr. Sam Beckett might have another leap in his future.

This Saturday at L.A. Comic Con, Quantum Leap creator Donald Bellisario and star Scott Bakula reunited for a conversation moderated by EW’s Chancellor Agard, during which they addressed the series’ reboot prospects.

“I just finished writing a Quantum Leap feature,” Bellisario said casually, as if he were telling the audience that he just finished writing a grocery list. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with it, but I did write it.”

When pressed for a plot tease, Bellisario would only divulge this: “I write things exactly the same way. I just start writing and I let them take me wherever it’s going to take me. I’m entertained the same way the audience is. So I just put Scott and Dean [Stockwell] in my head, kind of rebooted them, and went from there.”

The cult hit series, which ran from 1989 to 1993, ended controversially (as cult hit series are wont to do), with the time-jumping Beckett not returning to the present. Even all these years later, Bellisario and Bakula still stand by that finale.

“It was a great episode. Last episodes are always controversial,” Bakula said. “I always say to writers, ‘If you want a challenge more than writing just an hour of television, write an hour of television that is the last hour of television that that show will ever have on; write it so that it could also come back next fall; write it so that it could possibly become a movie of the week; [and] write it so that it could still potentially be a feature film someday. And make everybody happy… If you go back and watch that episode, [Bellisario] checked off all those boxes.”

“I was proud of that episode,” Bellisario said. “Everybody was.”