Melissa Joan Hart reacts to 'darker' Sabrina the Teenage Witch in Riverdale spinoff

The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited at L.A. Comic Con on Saturday and had plenty to say about the state of their characters in 2017.

Melissa Joan Hart, Nick Bakay, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nate Richert, Alimi Ballard, David Lascher, Soleil Moon Frye, and Elisa Donovan all appeared on a panel moderated by EW’s Marc Snetiker, and the conversation turned to The CW’s upcoming Sabrina-centric Riverdale spinoff.

“We’re not involved… The rights reverted back to [Archie Comics], and they’re doing The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is a darker sort of twist,” said Hart, who played the eponymous magical adolescent for the duration of the seven-season series. “I think our show was about magic and family, and I think the new one — it sounds like, I have no idea — but the new one is going to be more about witchcraft, dark stuff. I think it sounds more Buffy the Vampire Slayer than it does Sabrina, so I think it will appeal to a different kind of audience and be a totally different show.”

Hart and her costars shared photos from the reunion on social media. “Missing some of our friends but having fun catching up after 20 years,” she wrote on Instagram. “Reunited,” Richert also posted.

Sabrina ran from 1996 to 2003, moving from ABC to The WB after its fourth season. The series finale saw Sabrina reunite and drive off into the sunset with her high school boyfriend Harvey (Richert). So where would that version of Sabrina and her friends and family be today, Chilling Adventures notwithstanding?

Broderick, who played Sabrina’s Aunt Zelda, didn’t hesitate for a second when asked. “Aunt Zelda is driving an Uber in the Other Realm,” she said serenely.

Ballard likes to think that the Quizmaster has also had a career shift. “I think the Quizmaster would be like a nanny teacher now, like he moved on [from] teenagers. He wants to get in on the ground level; he’s teaching kids, little magic kids how to hold their bottle with magic,” he said. “And I think he would have moved to Miami. Got rid of the mouse [roommate], got a nice little pad next to LeBron [James] down there. He’s chilling on the beach, and when he’s not teaching kids, he’s hanging out, he’s surfing.”

Rhea imagined a rather less pleasant ending for her Aunt Hilda. “I think it’s so sad, I think I probably live with Salem [the cat] alone somewhere and pine for Drell,” she said. “Some pathetic thing.”

Bakay, who played the voice of the sarcastic black feline, agreed: “I think we are living together, and Salem is still consigned to being a cat for trying to take over the world. I think he’s into Sudoku. I think he’s into role-playing, the whole thing.”

“I think Roxie probably started a punk rock band, maybe moved to New York City, had a couple kids,” Frye said of her character, one of Sabrina’s college roommates in the last three seasons. “She had an edge but she had a heart of gold.”

Donovan, who played Sabrina and Roxie’s other roommate Morgan, imagined her “driving some very wealthy man very crazy, and probably at the same time maybe stalking Josh on the side — and still probably trying to give Sabrina fashion advice.”

“While Josh is being stalked by Morgan, I’m probably still stalking Sabrina,” Lascher said of his character, a love interest and coworker of Sabrina’s with an interest in photography. “I think he’s probably a successful photographer.”

And Sabrina and Harvey? “Well, Sabrina and Harvey would probably be having a 16-year-old at this point, so because of the rules I think I’d be banished somewhere,” Richert said. “We probably figured it out,” Hart assured him, “and probably started our own, like, Hogwarts. Started our own little witch school, maybe foster some children that are part mortal, part witch, and [teach them] how to navigate that world.”

The rest of the cast was immediately on board. “I say screw The CW,” Bakay said. “We got the project right here!”