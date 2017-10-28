Emma Thompson kinda regrets rejecting Donald Trump's dinner date

Emma Thompson revealed she, too, was once asked out on a date by President Donald Trump in years past. Now, as she looks back on that moment, the actress thinks she should’ve kinda, sorta, maybe agreed to go out with him…maybe. “I could’ve changed the course of history,” she joked while appearing next to Adam Sandler, Claire Foy, and Cara Delevingne on The Graham Norton Show.

Thompson recalled getting a phone call from Trump while filming Primary Colors, a movie about the Bill Clinton presidential era, in 1997. It was a time when “one only associated Senor Trump with tasteless architecture” and “a boundless sense of narcissistic kind of madness,” as she put it.

Her trailer had a landline phone that she never used because she didn’t have the number and assumed it wasn’t a working machine. “It rang one day and I picked it up and it was Donald Trump,” Thompson said. “Donald Trump — Donald Trump! — was on the other end of the phone going, ‘Hi, it’s Donald Trump here,’ and I thought someone was having a laugh. So I said, ‘Oh f— off.'”

After explaining to the actress that he was, in fact, Trump and wanted to have her stay at one of his apartments and perhaps even have dinner, she told him she’d get back to him. “I just didn’t know what to say. I was just absolutely astounded because how did he get my number?” Thompson asked. “I mean, a number that I didn’t have.”

She mentioned that she has regrets over that moment because “if I had gone out with him for dinner, I could have done that,” she said, as she went to tousle Sandler’s hair. “Then we would all have known the truth [about his hair],” she added. “Then maybe he wouldn’t have been president.”

Watch Thompson’s story in the clip above.