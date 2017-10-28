Bill Maher gets shut down for saying sexual harassers have 'sh--ty sex lives'

Joy Behar had some words for Real Time host Bill Maher during their Friday night discussion on “men and their bad behavior.”

The conversation began with Maher bringing up former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who was reported to have paid $32 million in a new sexual harassment settlement before the network extended his contract. It proceeded as such…

Maher: “What did Bill O’Reilly do that got that woman $32 million? What could you possibly — how vile do you have to be?”

Behar: “Well, I wouldn’t f—k him for $32 million. I don’t know what he did to that girl, but he’s not worth $32 million.”

Maher: “And I must say, when you look at the list of people who did it, it is always married guys … just saying.”

Behar: “Why is that?”

Maher: “Because they have sh—y sex lives.”

Behar almost immediately said “they’re bored at home” is not a sufficient argument. Referring to Mark Halperin, the NBC journalist accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, she said, “Halperin is accused of masturbating under the desk while he’s talking to somebody. What’s that got to do with him being married?” The Daily Beast‘s Betsy Woodruff, also a guest on the panel, sided with Behar.

“The wives are at home minding their own business, while these jerks are jerking off,” The View cohost added.

Watch their full discussion in the clip above, beginning around the 3:42 mark.