Connie Britton has a bit of a situation in first teaser for Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1

Ryan Murphy explored a high school Glee club, the O.J. Simpson trial, the Feud between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, and his own American horror stories. With the first teaser for drama 9-1-1, comes the first footage of his latest television foray, which delves into the lives and careers of first responders.

Premiering on Fox in January 2018, 9-1-1 reunites Murphy with a few of his acting regulars — Connie Britton as a 9-1-1 dispatcher, Angela Bassett as a police officer, and Kenneth Choi as a firefighter. Peter Krause is a newbie to the Murphy inner circle, but The Catch and Six Feet Under star leads the drama as one of the many cops, paramedics, and other first responders explored in the series.

“There are two types of emergency,” Britton says in the teaser, “the first kind is the one we all have every day… then there’s the second kind of emergency, the kind that comes without warning.”

Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands), Aisha Hinds (Shots Fired), and Rockmond Dunbar (Prison Break) also have series regular roles. Murphy and his producing partner Brad Falchuk (American Horror Story, The People vs. O.J. Simpson) created, wrote, and executive produced the 9-1-1 pilot, directed by Bradley Buecker. Executive producer Tim Minear serves as showrunner.

Murphy has said he’s committed to having more female, minority, and LGBTQ directors at the helm.

Watch the first teaser above.