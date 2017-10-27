The Talk: See the women as Prince, Ozzy, Lady Gaga, and Cyndi Lauper for Halloween

Have you really lived until you’ve seen Sheryl Underwood as Prince?

You’re in luck: The women of The Talk (Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, and Julie Chen) will continue their annual Halloween tradition Tuesday when they dress up and participate in a lip sync battle with the help of Terry Crews. Even guest host Carrie Ann Inaba is getting in on the “fun.”

To get fans hyped for the holiday, The Talk has created a bunch of Halloween-themed “posters.”

You’re welcome!

The episode airs on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. on CBS.