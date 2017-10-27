Entertainment Weekly

L.A. Comic Con
TV

The Talk: See the women as Prince, Ozzy, Lady Gaga, and Cyndi Lauper for Halloween

@LynetteRice

Posted on

CBS

Have you really lived until you’ve seen Sheryl Underwood as Prince?

You’re in luck: The women of The Talk (Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Sara Gilbert, and Julie Chen) will continue their annual Halloween tradition Tuesday when they dress up and participate in a lip sync battle with the help of Terry Crews. Even guest host Carrie Ann Inaba is getting in on the “fun.”

To get fans hyped for the holiday, The Talk has created a bunch of Halloween-themed “posters.”

You’re welcome!

CBS
CBS
CBS
CBS
CBS

The episode airs on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. on CBS.

