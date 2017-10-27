Superhero Insider: New and returning faces step up on CW's super series

Each week, we break down the biggest moments from Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow — both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

This week’s episodes featured an emotional hour of Supergirl that brought J’onn J’onzz home to Mars, the return of Harry Wells on The Flash, the introduction of Muslim hacker Zari on Legends of Tomorrow, and Diggle’s debut as the Emerald Archer on Arrow. Here are the highlights:

SUPERGIRL

Ever since the reveal that David Harewood was actually playing the Martian Manhunter in the first season, the mystique behind his character has been just that: a mystery oft mentioned but never really delved into. We knew he lost his family in the civil war between the White Martians and the Green Martians, and that he was the last of his kind, but his home life has otherwise been left up to the imagination. Harewood finally got his moment to shine during Monday’s episode, as J’onn returned home to Mars to discover that his father M’yrnn J’onzz (Carl Lumbly) is actually still alive. The fact that M’yrnn initially thinks J’onn’s appearance is just another form of torture at the hands of the White Martians leads to one of the most emotional scenes of the season when M’yrnn finally believes. —Natalie Abrams

THE FLASH

Goodbye Wally (for now), welcome back Harry! With “Luck Be a Lady” — which was a pretty eventful yet hilarious, lighthearted episode — The Flash slowly started moving back to its season 1 configuration. While I’ll watch the ever-versatile Tom Cavanagh do literally anything on this show, I would definitely pick Harry over H.R. any day because he’s actually useful and feels closer to Eobard Thawne’s take on Wells. And Harry couldn’t have arrived at a better time, because he’s the one who starts to piece together that someone is playing an elaborate chess game with Team Flash. Here’s to more playful Cisco-Harry bickering, which gives me West Wing vibes in the best way possible. —Chancellor Agard

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW

Sure, it’s fun to watch the Legends fix anachronisms throughout time, using the Waverider to cross decades, complete with fun era-appropriate clothing. But until now, we haven’t seen much of how their antics directly affect those they leave in their wake. Enter Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe), a Muslim hacker with the power of the Air totem, who lives in a dystopian future where both religion and metahumans are outlawed. As the Legends tout saving the world, Zari’s response that they actually suck at it was pitch-perfect. She’s also able to trick an entire team of heroes to infiltrate a corrupt A.R.G.U.S. black site in order to get her late brother’s totem back, which is pretty impressive. Even more so that her plan is to hack time to try to bring him back to life. Welcome to the team, Zari! —N.A.

ARROW

“His name is John Diggle, and he is the Green Arrow.” With 11 words, Arrow grew into a show that I never thought it would become. One of the show’s problems has always been the fact that Oliver Queen dominates so much of the show. Even when he’s wrong and being insufferably moody, the series low-key sides with him because he’s the protagonist and carries a lot of weight. What’s great about making Diggle the Green Arrow is that it automatically shifts the show’s balance in a way that gives me confidence for this new chapter in Arrow‘s story. In “Next of Kin,” Diggle receives a truly powerful and compelling story arc (something the show has struggled to give him in the past) about finding the confidence to lead Team Arrow. We know he’s capable of doing it, Oliver knows he’s capable of doing it, and now it’s time for Diggle to work through some crippling self-doubt. And the moment he does in the final confrontation with Onxy is powerful stuff — especially that dynamic and fantastically executed fight scene from inside of a car — because it feels more than earned after spending six years with this character. (The other great thing about having Diggle assume the Green Arrow mantle is that it taps into the defining characteristic of the DC Comics universe: the importance of legacy.) —C.A.

This Week’s Crossover Moments

Legends of Tomorrow went to a future in which a corrupt version of Arrow‘s A.R.G.U.S. implemented an anti-metahuman law.

