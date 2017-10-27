Take a trip to the Upside Down with this Stranger Things 2 Snapchat filter

Dream of visiting the Upside Down?

Now you can do the next best thing thanks to Snapchat’s partnership with Stranger Things for the season 2 release.

Enter the world of the hit Netflix series with a new Snapchat first-of-its-kind augmented reality lens that takes you inside the Byers’ living room. The AR experience even includes a portal to the “Upside Down.”

To unlock this unique lens, you can either use a special Snapcode (see below) or Shazam in Snapchat whenever you hear the Stranger Things theme song (for instance, while watching the season 2 opening credits).

For all users, there will also be a new “Eleven Face” lens which includes the character’s signature nosebleed. If you’re using the “Eleven Face” lens and you turn the camera to face forward, you can also access the Byers’ living room via a gyroscopic lens. Tap on objects in the room to discover hidden Easter Eggs.

All nine season 2 episodes of Stranger Things will be available starting at 3 a.m. ET Friday on Netflix.