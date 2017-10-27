Stranger Things 2: What that final shot means for season 3

Warning: The following post contains spoilers from Stranger Things 2.

Poor Hawkins. By the end of Stranger Things 2, the citizens of the small Indiana town think everything is back to normal. Wrong.

As evidenced by the final shot of an alternative Hawkins high school, the Upside Down still very much exists and the Mind Flayer — or “shadow monster” — is still super big and scary. “They shut the door on this thing but it’s still out there and it wasn’t aware of Eleven and now it very much is,” teases co-creator Ross Duffer.

And an even bigger terror is in store for season 3: PUBERTY!!!! “Even if we didn’t want to deal with it, we have to deal with it because our real-life actors are going through it,” says Matt Duffer. “I think that’s exciting because it forces the show to evolve and become something different every year. It’s going to test their friendships. Obviously, like Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) are together, but really, when you’re that age, how long do relationships last? They usually last about two weeks if you’re lucky. I think that’s going to be fun to explore.”