Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
L.A. Comic Con
EW is partnering with Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con this weekend.Purchase your tickets

Star Trek: Discovery clip: Tilly gets kinda drunk playing beer pong

Exclusive clip: It’s a party on the U.S.S. Discovery as the crew dance, play drinking games, talk romance

@JamesHibberd

Posted on

It’s a Disco on the Disco!

In the above exclusive clip from Sunday’s seventh episode of Star Trek: Discovery, we see what a party on a starship in the 23rd century looks like (beer pong is indeed still a thing).

The scene features a rather inebriated Cadet Tilly (Mary Wiseman) discussing romantic options with a dutiful Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green): “I used to exclusively go for soldiers, but I’m going through a musician phase right now,” Tilly slurs.

Discovery airs Sundays on CBS All Access.