It’s a Disco on the Disco!

In the above exclusive clip from Sunday’s seventh episode of Star Trek: Discovery, we see what a party on a starship in the 23rd century looks like (beer pong is indeed still a thing).

The scene features a rather inebriated Cadet Tilly (Mary Wiseman) discussing romantic options with a dutiful Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green): “I used to exclusively go for soldiers, but I’m going through a musician phase right now,” Tilly slurs.

Discovery airs Sundays on CBS All Access.