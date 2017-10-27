Outlander star John Bell to guest on EW Radio

Set your alarms, Sassenachs: The actor who plays the mischievous Young Ian is about to share his story!

John Bell will be the next guest on EW Radio’s Outlander Live. EW senior editor and Outlander recapper Amy Wilkinson and I will talk to Bell about “Crème de Menthe,” Sunday’s action-packed episode that includes a treacherous moment when Young Ian’s life is in danger.

But as Outlander fans know, Ian excels at finding trouble!

A year ago, Starz announced that Bell was cast as the ” tall, gangly Scottish kid with a heart of gold” who’s way more into hanging with his adventurous uncle Jamie Fraser than his farmer/father Ian. Bell’s credits include The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies and the History Channel miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.

Outlander Live! airs at noon ET Mondays on EW Radio, Sirius XM 105.