One Tree Hill star heads to Grey's Anatomy

Out with the old, in with the new: Just one day after Grey’s Anatomy bid adieu to series regular Martin Henderson, the ABC drama is revealing a new guest star.

One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy Lenz will be appearing in season 14, EW has confirmed. Her character’s name will be Jenny. And that’s all we know. Whether she’ll answer if you dial 867-5309 still remains to be seen. True to Shondaland form, we have no further information regarding the character or even how many episodes Lenz will be gracing the hospital formerly known as Seattle Grace with her presence.

This isn’t Lenz’s first Shondaland rodeo. The actress was a member of the original cast of The Catch, but her role was recast after the pilot.

Lenz recently appeared on Colony, American Gothic, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

THR was the first to announce Lenz’s casting.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.