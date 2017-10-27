Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, and more added to Jon Stewart's Night of Too Many Stars

Jon Stewart’s Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs just got even more star-studded.

In addition to releasing a new promo, the HBO special, which serves as a fundraiser for Robert Smigel’s NEXT for Autism charity, has added J.J. Abrams, Rob Corddry, Ellie Kemper, Howie Mandel, Chris Rock, and Ben Stiller to its lineup.

The new list of celebrities joins the previously announced Louis C.K., Stephen Colbert, Abbi Jacobson, Jordan Klepper, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Olivia Munn, John Oliver, and Adam Sandler.

Night of Too Many Stars will air live from Madison Square Garden on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO. Watch the teaser above.