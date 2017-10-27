Another Saturday Night Live alum will be playing survivor with Will Forte.

Fred Armisen will guest-star in multiple episodes of The Last Man on Earth, Fox confirmed on Friday.

The Portlandia star — who has recently popped up on such comedies as Difficult People and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — will play a fellow survivor named Karl who has a past that is described as “interesting,” according to TV Line, which first reported the news of Armisen’s casting.

Karl will make his debut on the post-apocalyptic comedy in January.

SNL vets Kristen Wiig and Chris Elliott have appeared in multiple episodes of the post-apocalyptic comedy this season, while Jason Sudeikis has appeared in a dozen episodes in previous seasons, not to mention, Will Ferrell made a cameo with grave consequences in season 2.

Last Man on Earth airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.